Qatar Announces Suspension of Entry for Visitors During World Cup

Doha, MINA – Qatar has announced its decision to suspend visas for those visiting the country prior to and during the FIFA World Cup later this year, as over two million are expected to attend football matches in the Gulf nation, MEMO reported.

In a press conference regarding the regulation of entry and exit into Qatar during the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Interior stated that the government is suspending the entry of all visitors through air, land and maritime borders from 1 November to 23 December this year.

Only those who possess the Hayya card – the entry permit to Qatar and stadium access ID – will be allowed to enter the country during the World Cup, which is set to kick off on November 20. That Hayya card will allow them to remain in the Qatar until 23 January, 2023.

Other exemptions allowed by the Ministry include Qatari citizens, residents, and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) citizens who hold a Qatari ID card, holders of personal recruitment visas and work entry permits and humanitarian cases, via air travel.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)