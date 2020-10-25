Prophet Muhammad Museum to Become A New Icon of Jakarta

Riyadh, MINA – The 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla with the Secretary General Rabithah Alam Islamiyah or the Islamic World League Mohammad Abdul Karim Al Issa witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreement (PKS) for the establishment and construction of the Prophet Muhammad SAW History Museum and Islamic Civilization in Indonesia.

The signing was carried out between Komjen Pol (Purn) H Syafruddin as Chairman of the Prophet Muhammad SAW History Foundation with Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Mathar as Executive Deputy of the Islamic World League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

“Muslims in Indonesia are looking forward to a museum that will present the history of the Prophet Muhammad to increase his love for the Prophet and his faith in Allah SWT,” said Kalla in a written statement on Sunday.

Kalla, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islamic Civilization History Foundation, expressed his joy at the soon to build the Prophet Muhammad’s History Museum and Islamic Civilization in Indonesia.

The international museum is the hope of all Muslims in Indonesia.

At the musem, Kalla explained that will present the history of traders from the Arabian peninsula bringing Islam to Indonesia.

In addition, the museum will also present the history of the arrival of Islamic scholars from Arabia to teach Islam at that time.

The museum will display all life, exemplary, family, the role of peace, and civilization that was built by the Prophet Muhammad with 3D technology, holograms, and augmented reality.

Later, the museum will become a research place for santri, students, lecturers, and researchers to study the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The construction of the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization will be built in Indonesia, after construction in Mecca and in Medina.

The Prophet Muhammad SAW History Museum in Indonesia is planned to be built in the North Jakarta area.

The laying of the stone for the construction of this museum was carried out on February 26, 2020.

Kalla said that the museum would not only attract the attention of the Indonesian people, but also Muslims in neighboring countries.

“This museum will become a new icon for the new Jakarta, as well as buildings marking major cities in the world,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)