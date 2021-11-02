President Widodo to PM Shtayyeh, Indonesia Commitment to Support Palestine

Glasgow, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to continue to support the Palestinian struggle to become an independent, fully sovereign, and self-determined country with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Palestine has always been an important concern for Indonesia,” said President Jokowi during a bilateral meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders Summit, at the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.

On thar occasion, President Widodo conveyed a number of things that were of concern to Indonesia regarding Palestine. First, Indonesia is very concerned and condemns the various violations that Israel continues to do. Therefore, Indonesia proposes the establishment of an international mission as eyes and ears for the world for the various incidents that occurred in Jerusalem.

“Indonesia has on various occasions proposed the establishment of an international mission in Jerusalem to ensure the security and safety of residents in the occupied territories and maintain Jerusalem’s status as a holy city for three religions,” he said.

Second, Indonesia also encourages credible multilateral negotiations. “Indonesia is ready to encourage the International Quartet to restart peace negotiations according to international parameters in order to reach a two-state solution that can coexist peacefully. I assure you that Indonesia will continue to support the Palestinian struggle in various international forums such as the UN, OIC, and NAM,” said the President.

Third, the unity of Palestine has also become a concern for Indonesia and has become very important for the Palestinian struggle. (T/RE1)

