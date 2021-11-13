President Widodo Inagurates Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit

Mandalika, MINA – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Mandalika Circuit for the upcoming World Superbike (WSBK) and Moto Gp 2022 event on Friday.

Arriving at Lombok International Airport (BIL) Zainuddin Abdul Majid, Central Lombok Regency, the President went straight to the Mandalika Circuit Pit Building, Special Economic Zone (KEK) Mandalika, to inspect the Mandalika Circuit control room and listen to the circuit panel explanation.

“The Mandalika circuit with a length of 4.3 kilometers with technology using the latest stone mastic asphalt is ready to be used to support world-class events in Mandalika. Where soon there will be WSBK and it will be continued in March 2022 MotoGP,” said the President.

Before inaugurating the circuit, the President and his entourage at around 10:20 a.m. tested the Mandalika circuit with a modified green Kawasaki W175 motorcycle.

The number of corners at the Mandalika Circuit reaches 17, with 11 to the right and 6 to the left. The Mandalika Circuit itself can accommodate 150,000 to 200,000 people.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the management only provided up to 75,000 seats in the grandstand and 138,000 standing areas.

During the inauguration, the President was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, and Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of NTB, Director of ITDC Mandalika.

After inaugurating the Mandalika Circuit at around 11.20 am President Jokowi signed the Mandalika Circuit Inscription and the 17.3 KM Mandalika Airport Bypass Toll Road.

President appreciated the Mandalika Circuit which was built in nine months on an area of ​​about 120 hectares and spent a budget of around Rp. 1.1 trillion.

He said this circuit would be the pride of the Indonesian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)