President Putin to Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Indonesia.

“We continue to discuss the preparation of President Putin’s proposal to visit Indonesia, while waiting for the right time to make the visit,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister at the join press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Retno hopes that during President Putin’s visit to Indonesia, the two countries can sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement.

“This agreement will create a new and strong foundation for elevating relations between the two countries,” she said.

The arrival of the Russian Foreign Minister to Indonesia is part of a series of visits to countries in the region.

This afternoon, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Russian Foreign Minister co-chaired the ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers Meeting. Indonesia is currently the coordinator of the ASEAN-Russia partnership.

The meeting was held to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia Partnership. (L/RE1)

