President Jokowi-Pompeo Discusses Economic Cooperation, Defense

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed various collaborations between the two countries at a meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Thursday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, who also attended the meeting, said that the President conveyed a commitment to good partnership and friendship.

“So, the President said that to maintain this partnership, serious efforts are needed, mutual understanding is needed and efforts are also needed to realize concrete cooperation, including economic cooperation,” said Retno.

The President emphasized that Indonesia wants to see economic and defense cooperation between the two countries increase in the future, including of course the hope of extending the Generalized System Preference (GSP) facility to Indonesia.

In addition, the President also wanted to see the US understand the interests of developing countries and understand the interests of Muslim countries.

Meanwhile, Mike Pompeo said he was pleased to be able to return to Indonesia and conveyed his strong commitment to continuing the strategic partnership with Indonesia, including in the economic sector.

Pompeo also said that the US would encourage more American entrepreneurs to conduct economic engagement with Indonesia.

In the region, Indonesia is considered by the US to play a special role, namely as an “anchor” of ASEAN. With this big role for Indonesia, his party really wants to establish better relations, including in the economic sector and cooperation in the defense sector.

“Therefore, Mike Pompeo also said that he wanted not only to establish good relations at the government level, but also to establish good relationships and communication with grassroots and stakeholders in Indonesia,” said Retno.

Finally, Mike Pompeo expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s role on the Afghanistan issue. As is well known, Indonesia and the US and several other countries have continued to work together from the start, trying to contribute to bringing peace in Afghanistan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)