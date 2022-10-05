President Jokowi Leads Indonesian National Army’s 77th Anniversary Ceremony

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo became the Inspector of Ceremonies at the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Day of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) on Wednesday, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The theme for this year’s commemoration is “TNI is Us”.

Marine Colonel (PM) Moh. Erwin Kasirun acted as the Ceremony Commander, while Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya acted as Ceremonial Officer.

Starting the ceremony, President Joko Widodo led a moment of silence for the spirits of fallen heroes. Next, the Sapta Marga is recited.

On that occasion, President Joko Widodo also bestowed honors on three representatives who received honors.

In his mandate, the Head of State on behalf of the people, nation and state, conveyed congratulations on the 77th anniversary of the TNI. The President also expressed his highest appreciation for the role and hard work of all ranks of the TNI.

“I express my gratitude and highest appreciation to the TNI family who continue to maintain the nation’s sovereignty, protect the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution and protect all of Indonesia’s bloodshed,” said the President.

After delivering the mandate and the completion of the memorial service procession, the Head of State and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin headed to the seats on the terrace of the Merdeka Palace to witness the helicopter attraction carrying the giant Red and White flag and also the attraction of the TNI fighter’s fly pass.

In addition, the President also witnessed the action of breaking the MURI water trappen record by 8,877 participants simultaneously at 77 locations in Indonesian waters. The water trappen was centrally carried out in Sorong, West Papua, led by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral TNI Ahmadi Heri Purwono.

Furthermore, President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin accompanied by Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto along with TNI Commander Andika Perkasa and the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces with a limited group headed to the gates of the Merdeka Palace to watch the defense equipment exhibition and the parade (defile) of the TNI troops. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)