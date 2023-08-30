President Jokowi Inaugurates International Sufi Conference in Pekalongan, Central Java

Pekalongan, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the 2023 International Sufi Conference, at the Sahid International Convention Center, Pekalongan, Central Java on Tuesday.

Also attending the event were State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

In his remarks, Jokowi stressed the importance of harmony, tolerance and unity amidst the diversity that exists in Indonesia and the world in general. According to the President, this cannot be separated from the role of religious scholars and leaders.

“Thank you for teaching, always teaching harmony, peace, harmony, tolerance in the midst of our diversity and unity amidst the differences we have,” said the President.

The attitude of moderation and mutual interaction, continued the President, is very important to unite the nation in the midst of diversity or unity in diversity.

“As a country with a pluralistic population, unity in diversity is the spirit of the Indonesian nation with 270 million people who are diverse, various ethnicities, various religions. Thank God we continue to be firmly united, thank God we can maintain our political stability, all of this is thanks to the moderate character of the Indonesian people who maintain tolerance and unity,” he said.

However, the President does not deny that there are still cases of intolerance in Indonesian society. This, said the President, must become a common concern to increase tolerance so that peace in Indonesia and the world is maintained.

“I believe the practice of Sufism has an important role which is always present with universal humanist values ​​with the principles of Wasathiyah Islam, moderate Islam which will further strengthen tolerance, unity and oneness,” he said.

On that occasion, the President also appreciated the implementation of the International Sufi Conference which he considered important in introducing moderate Islam in the homeland as well as increasing world confidence in Indonesia and making Indonesia more reckoned with.

“The implementation of this conference also has a very important meaning, proving that Indonesian Islam is no longer on the margins, but has a very strategic role, contributing to building a world civilization that is peaceful and harmonious. This congress embodies the noble values ​​of Sufism, Tariqah, bringing Sufism and Tariqah closer to their respective countries,” he said.

Closing his remarks, the President also expressed his hope that this congress could become an inspiration and role model for the Islamic world and guide Muslims towards improvement and goodness. He also hopes that this congress can provide a solution in the midst of the humanitarian crisis that is currently sweeping the world.

“I am sure that the noble values ​​of the archipelago’s culture, such as mutual respect, hospitality, courtesy, friendship, and the wisdom of other nations will fully color this noble conference. “Let’s continue to maintain harmony, maintain tolerance, reject hate speech, reject slander and hoax, continue to pray and pray for the unity and safety of this nation and country that we love,” he concluded. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)