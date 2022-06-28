President Jokowi Continues to Ukraine by Train from Poland

Elmau, MINA – After attending a series of meetings at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Indonesian President Joko Widodo continued his working visit to Ukraine by train via Poland on Tuesday.

“Bismillah President @Jokowi is on his way to Poland by plane and after that directly to Ukraine by train for 12 hours,” wrote Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung via his personal Instagram account @pramonoanungw.

Pramono said the President’s visit to Ukraine and Russia carried a mission of peace. The president will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President @Jokowi will meet with President Zelenskyy and President Putin to carry out a peace mission,” Pramono wrote.

The Cabinet Secretary also said that the Head of State had checked in detail regarding the visit to these two countries.

“President @Jokowi always checks every activity in detail, including trips to Ukraine and Russia, in a very limited group,” said Pramono.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, in her statement in Munich, Monday said that she continues to establish intensive communication with various parties in the context of the President’s visit to Ukraine and Russia.

“I also conducted intensive communication with various parties in the context of the President’s visit to Ukraine and to Russia. Of course, we will continue to carry out this communication with Ukraine and Russia itself,” said Retno.

Setting the agenda for the visit of President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi and their limited entourage to Ukraine must have been very well prepared, but of course the arrangement is flexible to adapt to any dynamic conditions on the ground. (T/RE1)

