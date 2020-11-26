President Invites 43 International CEOs to Invest in Indonesia

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Virtual on Indonesia through a video conference attended by more than 43 CEOs from 20 countries on Wednesday.

In his speech, Jokowi invited the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and the world community to invest in Indonesia.

“I invite the world community to join and invest in Indonesia, to build a world economy that is more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient,” he said as quoted in a press release from the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia.

The President emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable economy.

“Indonesia continues to work hard to build an inclusive economy and build harmonious relationships between humans and their environment, and is able to adapt and be ready to face crises,” said Jokowi from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

“Ratification of the omnibus of the Job Creation Law is our big step to facilitate business permits and provide legal certainty, as well as provide incentives to attract investment, especially for labor-intensive industries and the digital economy,” he continued.

The President said Indonesia continues to be committed to a greener and more sustainable economy. According to him, stretching economic recovery must no longer ignore protection of the environment.

“Protection of tropical forests remains our priority as a bulwark against climate change,” he added.

Indonesia itself has made several breakthroughs, including utilizing biodiesel B30, developing green diesel D100 from palm oil which absorbs one million tons of palm oil produced by farmers, installing hundreds of thousands of Solar Power Plants (PLTs) on household roofs, and processing nickel ore into lithium battery that can be used in cell phones and electric cars.

“All these efforts will create tens of thousands of new jobs that will simultaneously contribute to future energy development,” he said.

Meanwhile, in discussions with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the CEOs expressed their enthusiasm for investing and doing business in Indonesia.

“There is still high enthusiasm from foreign investors to invest and do business with Indonesia,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after accompanying the President at the meeting.

These businessmen, added the Foreign Minister, also welcomed the regulatory and bureaucratic reforms carried out by the Indonesian government.

“They also provide support for Indonesia’s commitment to continue to balance economic development and sustainability,” she added.

The event was a special meeting held by the WEF with a focus on discussing Indonesia’s priorities in the field of health and economic recovery. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)