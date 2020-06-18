President Donald Trump Passes Uighur Law

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Donald Trump signed a law calling for sanctions for the oppression of Uighur Muslims. It opens the way for the US to impose sanctions on China.

“This law will hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable, including violations such as the use of indoctrination camps, forced labor, intrusive surveillance to erase the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uighurs and other minorities in China,” Trump said.

The law condemned the Chinese Communist Party for its treatment of Uighur Muslims and other Muslim minorities. The law calls for closed camps in the Xinjiang region of China. This directs Trump to identify and sanction individuals responsible for the misuse of minority groups.

Within 180 days of signing the law, Trump had to submit a report to Congress identifying every foreign individual, including Chinese government officials, who were determined to be responsible for human rights violations against individuals in the Xinjiang region.

The law requires the US government to impose sanctions on people deemed responsible for human rights violations by blocking their assets and stating that they do not qualify for a visa or permit to enter the US.

The White House is allowed to release sanctions if Trump considers there are threats to national interests. But the president must notify Congress that he plans to impose sanctions.

Trump said the law “intends to limit” its policy to stop sanctions and its administration will impose “non-binding” provisions.

“In some circumstances, this limitation may be inconsistent with my constitutional authority to accept as a diplomatic representative certain foreign officials under Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution,” Trump said.

“My government will make appropriate efforts to comply with section 6 (g) of the Law by notifying relevant Congressional committees before terminating sanctions relating to a person under the Act, but will not treat the conditions of the provisions for prior notice which are binding and may disrupting President’s diplomacy, “Trump continued.

The same day Trump signed the law, the Wall Street Journal published a quote from the book of former National Security Adviser, John Bolton.

In the quote mentioned that Trump seems to agree with the reasons of Chinese President Xi Jinping to build a camp in Xinjiang province. It was stated when the two leaders met at their G20 meeting in 2019 in Osaka. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)