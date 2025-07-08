Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday to postpone his July 9 tariff deadline to August 1, the White House announced, as the administration intensifies its trade measures targeting multiple countries.

“The President will also sign an executive order today delaying the July 9 deadline to August 1,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters, Anadolu Agency reported.

The tariff deadline was initially set for July 9, marking the end of a 90-day pause on previously announced high tariffs that were first imposed on April 2, 2025.

“So the reciprocal tariff rate, or these new rates that will be provided in this correspondence to these foreign leaders, will be going out the door within the next month, or deals will be made,” Leavitt added.

Trump also announced on Monday that Washington will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea starting August 1.

He warned that tariffs could exceed 25% if Japan or South Korea retaliate with tariffs on US goods. []

