SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

17 Views

Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday to postpone his July 9 tariff deadline to August 1, the White House announced, as the administration intensifies its trade measures targeting multiple countries.

“The President will also sign an executive order today delaying the July 9 deadline to August 1,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters, Anadolu Agency reported.

The tariff deadline was initially set for July 9, marking the end of a 90-day pause on previously announced high tariffs that were first imposed on April 2, 2025.

“So the reciprocal tariff rate, or these new rates that will be provided in this correspondence to these foreign leaders, will be going out the door within the next month, or deals will be made,” Leavitt added.

Also Read: US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Syrian Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Trump also announced on Monday that Washington will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea starting August 1.

He warned that tariffs could exceed 25% if Japan or South Korea retaliate with tariffs on US goods. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English

TagAmerican workers Donald Trump executive order global trade international trade japan Karoline Leavitt retaliation South Korea tariffs trade deals trade measures United States US trade policy White House

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

  • 3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

US Revokes Terrorist Designation for Syrian Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Departs for Washington to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 15 hours ago
America

Trump Warns Additional 10 % Tariffs for BRICS-Aligned Nations

  • 18 hours ago
America

Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

  • 21 hours ago
Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)
America

Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

  • 21 hours ago
America

Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 July 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestine

New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

  • 14 hours ago
Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Death Toll in Texas Flash Floods Rises to 51, Including 15 Children

  • Sunday, 6 July 2025 - 21:44 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us