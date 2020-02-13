President Confirms not to Return Former ISIS Member, Except for Orphans

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo stressed that the government had no plans to repatriate former Indonesian citizens of ISIS member who were abroad.

But for children under 10 or orphans, Jokowi opens opportunities for them to be discharged.

“Indeed, from the identification of this verification it seems that we are still opening opportunities for orphans, who are in the position of children under 10 years. But we don’t know yet whether or not there is. I think the government is strict about this, “Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday as quoted on page setkab.go.id.

He said the government has security responsibilities, especially towards 260 million Indonesians.

“And because of that, yesterday I also ordered the second one to be identified one by one 689 people there, name and who, from where, so that the data is complete,” he said.

Jokowi asserted preventing a deterrent can be done here if the data is entered into immigration.

Regarding citizenship status, Jokowi asserted it had been calculated by the Indonesian citizens. “Of course everything should have been calculated and calculated by the parties concerned, yes,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)