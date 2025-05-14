SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump and Sharaa Discuss ISIS, Sanctions, Regional Peace

sajadi Editor : Widi - 32 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

6 Views

US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Riyadh, MINA – During a high-profile summit in Riyadh on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, focusing on regional stability, the fight against terrorism, and the future of US-Syria relations, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was a key stop on President Trump’s Middle East tour. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the conversation remotely via phone, expressing his approval of Trump’s recent decision to lift US sanctions on Syria and voicing support for cooperative regional peace initiatives.

A central topic of the discussion was the status of ISIS (Daesh) prisoners currently detained in northeastern Syria by the PKK/YPG, which the US and its allies consider a terrorist group. President Trump urged al-Sharaa to take control of these detention centers, emphasizing the importance of Syrian state authority in preventing an ISIS resurgence.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump also encouraged Syria to make broader strategic moves: joining the Abraham Accords to normalize ties with Israel, expelling all foreign and Palestinian groups, and committing to the elimination of chemical weapons. Additionally, Trump proposed opening Syria’s markets to American oil and gas companies to boost economic recovery and cooperation.

Also Read: Saudi Urges Trump to Support Gaza Ceasefire and Independent of Palestinian

In response, President al-Sharaa expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts led by Trump, Erdogan, and bin Salman. He emphasized Syria’s ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism and reiterated adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel. Al-Sharaa also proposed positioning Syria as a future trade hub between East and West, reflecting a desire for economic integration and regional partnership.

The summit marked a significant shift in U.S.-Syria relations, with both leaders signaling openness to cooperation after years of hostility. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: French FM: No One Can Dictate Paris on Recognition of Palestine State

TagISIS regional peace sanctions Trump and Sharaa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump and Sharaa Discuss ISIS, Sanctions, Regional Peace

  • 32 minutes ago
International

Trump Announces Full Removal of US Sanctions on Syria

  • 13 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Considers Lifting US Sanctions on Syria for ‘Fresh Start’

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Condemns India’s Missile Strikes as ‘Blatant Act of War’

  • Wednesday, 7 May 2025 - 23:58 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
Palestine

International Organizations Call for Imposing Sanctions on Israel over Apartheid Policies

  • Tuesday, 22 March 2022 - 10:01 WIB
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Permanent Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 10:47 WIB
US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi, US Sign Over $300 Billion in Deals During Trump’s Visit

  • 13 hours ago
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us