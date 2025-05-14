Trump and Sharaa Discuss ISIS, Sanctions, Regional Peace

Riyadh, MINA – During a high-profile summit in Riyadh on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump held pivotal talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, focusing on regional stability, the fight against terrorism, and the future of US-Syria relations, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was a key stop on President Trump’s Middle East tour. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the conversation remotely via phone, expressing his approval of Trump’s recent decision to lift US sanctions on Syria and voicing support for cooperative regional peace initiatives.

A central topic of the discussion was the status of ISIS (Daesh) prisoners currently detained in northeastern Syria by the PKK/YPG, which the US and its allies consider a terrorist group. President Trump urged al-Sharaa to take control of these detention centers, emphasizing the importance of Syrian state authority in preventing an ISIS resurgence.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump also encouraged Syria to make broader strategic moves: joining the Abraham Accords to normalize ties with Israel, expelling all foreign and Palestinian groups, and committing to the elimination of chemical weapons. Additionally, Trump proposed opening Syria’s markets to American oil and gas companies to boost economic recovery and cooperation.

Also Read: Saudi Urges Trump to Support Gaza Ceasefire and Independent of Palestinian

In response, President al-Sharaa expressed appreciation for the diplomatic efforts led by Trump, Erdogan, and bin Salman. He emphasized Syria’s ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism and reiterated adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel. Al-Sharaa also proposed positioning Syria as a future trade hub between East and West, reflecting a desire for economic integration and regional partnership.

The summit marked a significant shift in U.S.-Syria relations, with both leaders signaling openness to cooperation after years of hostility. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: French FM: No One Can Dictate Paris on Recognition of Palestine State