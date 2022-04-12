Presiden Jokowi Hands over Zakat Funds Through BAZNAS

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin handed over zakat funds through the National Amil Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) on Tuesday at the State Palace, Jakarta.

“Alhamdulillah, today I together with the Vice President and institutional leaders as well as ministers, governors, regents and mayors can continue to pay tithe in the midst of a pandemic,” said the President.

The President said that paying zakat is the obligation of Muslims to share sustenance and share happiness with their countrymen and countrymen, especially mustahik. Therefore, President Jokowi appealed to all parties to pay zakat through the official zakat charity so that they can provide benefits for realizing the welfare of the Indonesian people.

“I also appeal to all state officials, all officials in state-owned enterprises, all private companies, and all regional heads and their staff throughout Indonesia, to fulfill their zakat obligations through BAZNAS, so that zakat funds can be managed professionally and regularly and have a good impact in realizing welfare our society,” he said.

The Head of State also hopes that the zakat funds collected by BAZNAS can be used as well as possible to help the community, especially those experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also to help alleviate poverty as a whole.

“Hopefully, the zakat that we spend will perfect our fasting worship and perfect our obedience to Allah,” he hoped.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of BAZNAS Noor Achmad in his report stated his commitment to continue to support the government in accelerating the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“BAZNAS is committed to focusing on poverty alleviation programs by prioritizing economic, health and scholarship programs, especially for orphans whose parents died due to COVID-19,” said Noor Achmad. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)