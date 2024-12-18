Indonesia’s BAZNAS Holds 8th International Zakat Conference in Bandung

Bandung, MINA – A number of zakat practitioners from ASEAN countries (Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar) and Jordan participated in the 8th International Zakat Conference (ICONZ) 2024, held at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).

The event was organized through the collaboration of the National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) of Indonesia, the School of Business and Management ITB, the Zakat Amil Agency (LAZ) Rumah Amal Salman, and BAZNAS of West Java Province.

“Through this international conference, we gather with a noble purpose to continue our joint efforts in optimizing zakat as a tool to address poverty, realize social justice, and improve global welfare,” said the Chairman of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Noor Achmad, during the opening of the 8th ICONZ on Wednesday.

He noted that ICONZ represents a crucial opportunity to strengthen collaboration, exchange ideas, and develop new strategies to tackle poverty and injustice.

“This conference is not only a forum for sharing best practices, but also an opportunity to establish enduring partnerships to create a tangible impact,” he added.

Themed “The Zakat Contribution Towards the World Poverty Alleviation and Welfare,” the conference is being held over three days from December 17 to 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muhammad Zaki bin Haji Zaini, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Islamic Finance at Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (Brunei Darussalam), expressed his gratitude and welcomed the international conference.

“We would like to thank BAZNAS for inviting us to this international conference. What we achieve at this conference will be brought back to our country to be adapted and implemented in accordance with our national regulations,” said Dr. Muhammad Zaki.

Appreciation was also expressed by Dr. Abid Smerat, CEO of Shunduq Zakat Jordan. He hopes that the conference will lead to innovations in the global zakat sector.

The 8th ICONZ conference is attended by more than 300 participants, both from Indonesia and abroad. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)