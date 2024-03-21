Sudan Appreciates the Role of Zakat dan Humanitarian Aid’s BAZNAS in Middle East

Meeting of the Leaders of BAZNAS RI for National Coordination, KH. Achmad Sudrajat, with the Sudanese Ambassador, Yassir Mohamed Ali, at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Jakarta, Wednesday (20/3/2024) (photo: BAZNAS RI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Zakat Amil Agency (BAZNAS) received appreciation from the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan for its various positive-constructive roles in the Middle East.

This came to the fore at a meeting of the Leaders of BAZNAS RI in the field of National Coordination, KH. Achmad Sudrajat, with the Sudanese Ambassador, Yassir Mohamed Ali, at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the role of BAZNAS RI in the Middle East, especially in the field of zakat and humanitarian aid such as that offered to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine,” said the Sudanese Ambassador who was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Sid Ahmed M. Alamain Hamid Alamain.

Based on this performance and portfolio, Ambassador Yassir stated that he was ready to open opportunities for multi-sector collaboration with BAZNAS RI. Namely, such as da’wah, education, health, humanity and development of zakat institutions. He even proposed that BAZNAS RI take a role in the plan to transfer the famous Khartoum International Institute for Arabic Language (KIIFAL) to Jakarta.

“For KIIFAL, we are ready to recruit the necessary human resources. Including cooperation on humanitarian aid and health, we are also ready. “We suggest that the distribution procedure can be carried out directly, where the logistics shipment of medicines can be handed over at Port-Sudan Port,” said Ambassador Yassir.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of BAZNAS RI expressed his gratitude for the appreciation of the Sudanese Embassy for the role of BAZNAS RI in the Middle East. According to him, the Indonesian National Zakat Amil Agency is also ready to establish a partnership with the Government of the Republic of Sudan, especially in the field of zakat.

“This is because Sudan has an institutional zakat system which can be used as a benchmark in managing the third pillar of Islam. “Sudan also has great scholars who are world references, especially in the field of jurisprudence,” he said.

Achmad Sudrajat mentioned that a number of educational institutions in Indonesia, such as Islamic boarding schools and Ma’had Aly, often invite teaching staff from Sudan. On the other hand, in Sudan there are also many Indonesian students and santri who study and study there.

Therefore, he would invite not only provincial and district/city BAZNAS to collaborate with Sudan, but also the Amil Zakat Institution (LAZ). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)