Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan’s New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

Khartoum, MINA – Kamil Idris was officially sworn in as Sudan’s new prime minister on Saturday in the presence of Sovereignty Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The ceremony took place following a constitutional decree issued by al-Burhan on May 19, appointing Idris to the position, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Sudanese news agency SUNA, the oath of office was administered in the presence of key officials, including Secretary-General of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Youssef and the head of the judiciary in the Red Sea State, who represented the Chief Justice.

Idris, a seasoned politician with a PhD in international law from the University of Geneva’s Graduate Institute of International Studies, previously ran as a presidential candidate in Sudan’s 2010 election.

Before his appointment, Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dafallah Al-Haj Youssef, had been serving as both minister of Cabinet affairs and caretaker prime minister.

Sudan’s political landscape has been volatile since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The Transitional Sovereignty Council was later formed, evolving into the current Sovereign Council in November 2021 under Burhan’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the country remains embroiled in a deadly internal conflict. Since April 15, 2023, clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have caused widespread destruction. The United Nations and local authorities report more than 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced people, while US-based researchers estimate the death toll may be closer to 130,000. []

