KSRelief Collaborates with BAZNAS to Distribute 7,965 Ramadhan Food Packages for Indonesia

Release of trucks carrying Ramadhan food packages in collaboration between BAZNAS RI and KSrelief in Jakarta, Tuesday (5/3/2024). (Photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the humanitarian aid agency founded by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Center (KSrelief) is collaborating with the Indonesian National Amil Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) to distribute 7,965 Ramadhan food packages to residents on Indonesia.

The handover and release of the Ramadhan food package assistance was carried out at the BAZNAS RI Building, Jakarta on Tuesday. This assistance is funded by KSrelief.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi expressed his thanks to all parties involved in the Ramadhan food package assistance program resulting from collaboration between BAZNAS and KSrelief.

“I am very happy with the implementation of this blessed event, which is being held today, a few days before entering the month of goodness and mercy, the holy month of Ramadhan which is full of blessings,” he said after releasing the Ramadhan 1445H food package aid.

Meanwhile, the Chair of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Noor Achmad said that KSrelief assistance amounting to 7,965 packages for Ramadhan were distributed to 36 districts/cities in Banten Province, DKI Jakarta, West Java and Central Java.

“We, together with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, are united in a spirit of care and togetherness to reach the hands of those who need help. “This aid distribution is the third year of the program which is the result of collaboration with KSrelief,” said Noor.

According to him, the distribution of food packages weighing 30,2 kg per package is clear evidence of a high humanitarian spirit, where it is more than just words, but steps into real action to ease the burden on people who are experiencing difficulties.

“By distributing aid packages to 7,965 families, we are not only providing food or basic goods, but we are also providing hope, love and warmth in each package,” he said.

Noor emphasized that through good cooperation between BAZNAS and KSrelief, it is hoped that more people will be helped, because there are still many hearts that need love, and there are still many families that need help.

“It is in adversity that we can find the strength to unite and share. “We can be a ray of hope for those who are in trouble, and we can be a beacon of goodness for those in need,” he said.

On the same occasion, Deputy Minister of Religion, Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, said that the collaboration between BAZNAS and KSrelief in providing food aid packages was a significant step in supporting preparations to welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

“The aid package provided will certainly provide a lot of benefits for Muslims who will welcome the month of Ramadan, especially for those who are less fortunate. “This aid package will provide high value to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Saiful Rahmat continued, the Ministry of Religion really appreciates the collaboration between BAZNAS and KSrelief in designing the implementation of the Ramadhan food package assistance program with noble goals.

“Hopefully this 3rd year of cooperation can continue through other programs. “A good program like this can be the right thing for all of us to increase our social awareness and spirit of helping each other,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)