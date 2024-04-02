Indonesia’s BAZNAS, MyTenNights Application Facilitate Muslims in Paying Zakat and Sadaqah

The launching event of the collaboration between BAZNAS RI and MyTenNights was held online on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Photo: BAZNAS RI)

Jakarta, MINA – The National Board of Zakat to The Republic of Indonesia (BAZNAS RI) has partnered with MyTenNights, to facilitate Muslims in paying zakat and shadaqah, particularly during the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The launching event of the collaboration between BAZNAS RI and MyTenNights was held online on Monday, April 1, 2024. The opening remarks were delivered by Prof. Nadratuzzaman Hosen, Head of BAZNAS RI for National Digital Transformation, and Mahmoud El Ghannam, Campaign Lead of MyTenNights.

Prof. Nadratuzzaman highlighted that the collaboration aims to automate the process of zakat and donation payment for Muslims through the MyTenNights application. He emphasized that this initiative is especially beneficial for the millennial generation, who are more tech-savvy and accustomed to using digital platforms.

All funds collected through the MyTenNights platform will be directed to BAZNAS RI and distributed to those in need according to Islamic law. Prof. Nadratuzzaman reassured that the management of these funds adheres to three principles: Safe Syar’i, Safe Regulations, and Safe NKRI.

Mahmoud El Ghannam expressed his hopes for the collaboration to empower Muslims worldwide. He emphasized the importance of technological advancements in supporting Islamic practices and making worship more accessible.

El Ghannam explained that with the MyTenNights platform, Muslims can easily pay zakat and shadaqah during the last 10 days of Ramadan with a single transaction. This approach allows the distribution of zakat or shadaqah over the course of 10 days, ensuring a meaningful impact on those in need during the holy month.

He concluded by expressing his optimism that the MyTenNights application will benefit Muslims in fulfilling their zakat and sadaqah obligations and to catch laylatul Qadr, ultimately providing support to those who require assistance during Ramadan. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)