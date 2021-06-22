Palestinians Youth Fire Incendiary Balloons Spark Several Blazes in Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew Channel 7 reported that incendiary balloon fires hit 13,050 dunams of land over the past month in the areas of the settlements near to Gaza borders on Tuesday.

The channel said that students at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba have developed scientific methods to measure the newly fired areas in the settlements around the Gaza Strip.

The channel added that the innovation is a sophisticated aerial measurement system that identifies the areas of fire by integrating and processing images in an aerial photography program that distinguishes between the areas that were recently fired and those that were previously fired.

According to MINA’s contributor in Gaza, last month’s fires included 7,570 dunums of nature reserves, 3,220 dunums of forests, and 2,260 dunums of agricultural areas.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza started launching the incendiary balloons towards the Israeli settlements near to Gaza borders, in response to the systematic Israeli violations against Palestinians in the occupied Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)