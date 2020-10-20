Palestinians Criticize UAE Delegation’s Visit to Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh criticized the visit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This criticism came, because the delegation visited Al Aqsa under the protection of the Israeli police.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque must be entered through the owner’s gate, not through the Israeli occupation gate,” Shtayyeh said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“It is very sad to see some Arab delegates enter the compound through the Israeli gates, while worshipers are not given access to them to pray,” he continued.

Last weekend, the UAE delegation visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces. The visit came at the same time Bahrain and Israel signed an agreement to formalize their diplomatic ties.

Shtayyeh described the Bahrain-Israel deal as a free gift to Israeli occupation to encourage it to confiscate more Palestinian land and build more settlements.

Bahrain, the UAE and Israel agreed to forge full diplomatic, cultural and commercial ties following the signing of a controversial normalization agreement on Sept. 15 at the White House.

The move was followed by a series of announcements regarding agreements and contracts between companies from the three countries.

The normalization deal has drawn widespread criticism from Palestinians, who say it neglects their rights and does not serve Palestinian interests. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)