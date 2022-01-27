Palestinian Women Prisoners: Ihsan Dababseh, Imprisoned Three Times

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Ihsan Dababseh, a tough woman from the West Bank city of Nuba, south of al-Khalil (Hebron), has been jailed three times by Israeli occupation authorities.

Dababseh first spent two years in Israeli prisons from 2007, when she was 20 years old, until 2009. She was accused of being a member of an organization the Palestinian struggle forbids the occupation.

She is behind bars for a second time since October 13, 2014, at the age of 27, on similar charges. She was released after 21 months in Israeli prison, and was released on July 10, 2016.

She was arrested again by the Israeli occupation forces, 27 February 2017, at the age of 30, in a pre-dawn raid on her home. The military took her to the Etzion interrogation center. As reported by Asra Voice.

During the raid, her house was searched and many of his belongings were damaged.

In this detention, she was exiled with four other Palestinian women as punishment for raising the Palestinian flag during demonstrations against the occupying forces.

Reportedly, the Israeli occupation army has raided his house several times, sent 4 summonses and threatened to blow up his house if he did not come to the interrogation center.

When she went with her mother to the interrogation center, her personal computer was confiscated, while her mother was told to leave.

During his previous detention from 2007 to 2009, the Israeli occupation army, who had arrested her, blindfolded him and made a video of them dancing around Dababseh. Just then she was blindfolded and facing the wall.

Prisoner Without Indictment

Ihsan Dababseh was sentenced again, this time to six months in administrative detention, jail without charge or trial.

She is engaged to Osama Mohammed Hroub of Jenin, who is also in prison, Negev Desert.

Ihsan Dababseh is one of about 600 Palestinian prisoners being held without charge under administrative detention. An administrative detention order can be extended indefinitely, for a period of one to six months.

She and 16 female Palestinian administrative prisoners were put in HaSharon prison, and then transferred to Damon prison.

She and her compatriots felt how inadequate the physical conditions in detention were. There are about 51 female prisoners in Damon prison, whose living conditions are getting worse every day, said Amina al-Tawil of the Center for the Study of Palestinian Prisoners.

Amina said that female prisoners were not provided with the basic necessities of life in prison.

Parts of the detention room were overcrowded and deprived of proper cleaning agents, and deprived of healthy and proper food. There was also no treatment for injured prisoners.

Among the female prisoners, 12 were injured. Some were seriously injured by live bullets, including 13 children under the age of 18 who were also injured.

She also noted that the rooms were often infested with insects and had little ventilation.

Israeli prison authorities denying the visit of the prisoners’ families, both mothers, fathers, spouses and children from accessing their loved ones and their family members in detention.

Endless Struggle

The story of Ihsan Dababseh is just one of the many prisoners of Palestinian fighters that illustrates the daily life behind prisoners.

From their testimony, the world is getting more and more aware of how many crimes and violations against humanity have been committed by the apartheid regime in the world.

The evidence and witnesses of their suffering have spread to the world at large. Their plight was almost without protests from many human rights organizations, and without adequate media coverage.

However, their struggle for prisoner fighters will never stop, even if they are imprisoned a thousand times, they will continue to fight for the rights of humanity and the independence of their nation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)