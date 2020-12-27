Palestinian Student Wins Silver Medal in Arab Mathematics Olympiad

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Minister of Education on Saturday announced that Alaa Ali Halabiya, a female high school student from Abu Dis, Jerusalem, won a silver medal in the Arab Mathematics Olympiad.

In the Olympics, Halabiya competed with 50 students from 14 Arab countries, Wafa reported.

Palestinian Education Minister Marwan Awartani said the victory demonstrated the excellence of Palestinian students and their leadership in the international world.

According to him, Palestinian students have a great interest in teaching mathematics, science and technology.

Halabiya’s achievements in the international arena are considered extraordinary, given the condition of education in Palestine which is constantly under threat from the Israeli occupation.

Dozens of schools in the occupied West Bank are currently on demolition orders. Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities said the school was built without a permit.

Meanwhile, the children’s agency of the United Nations (Unicef) noted that such a document was extremely difficult to obtain.

“Many children in the State of Palestine face challenges to claim this right (to education), but the challenges faced by these children make them potentially very vulnerable,” said Lucia Elmi, Unicef’s special representative for Palestine as quoted by Republika. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)