Israeli Occupation Army Raid on Al-Quds University

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Israeli forces raided several homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar at dawn on Saturday, detaining one Palestinian man and delivering notices to three others to meet with Israeli intelligence. (Photo: Ma'an)

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA At least 23 Palestinian students were injured on Tuesday as Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Quds University campus in the town of Abu Dis, east of occupied Jerusalem, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, its teams treated 23 injuries during the raid, including 22 cases of suffocation due to tear gas inhalation and one case of burns, which was treated on-site.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces stormed the university and fired tear gas canisters, triggering widespread suffocation among students. Video footage from the scene showed Israeli troops launching tear gas inside the campus.

The attack is part of the ongoing Israeli military aggression across the West Bank, including raids on refugee camps, towns, and cities since January 21.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza, attacks by the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have intensified.

Official Palestinian figures indicate that more than 946 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 injured, and 15,800 arrested in the West Bank alone. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAbu Dis Al-Quds University Gaza war Israeli army occupied Jerusalem Palestinian Casualties Palestinian students Red Crescent tear gas attack West Bank raids

