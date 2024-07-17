9,241 Palestinian Students Killed by Israel Army since October 7

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said on Tuesday that 9,241 students were killed and 15,182 were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7 on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Wafa reports.

The Ministry said that the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 9,138, and those who were injured reached 14,671, while in the West Bank, 103 students were killed and 505 others were injured.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that around 357 students were detained in the West Bank.

It indicated that 497 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,426 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

About 353 government schools, universities, university buildings, and 65 belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, which led to 139 of them being severely damaged, and 93 completely destroyed.

In the meantime, 69 schools and five universities in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized. 133 government schools were also used as shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry affirmed that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of enrolling in their schools since the beginning of the aggression, and 88,000 students are also deprived of enrolling in their universities.

The occupation also deprived 39,000 students from the Gaza Strip of taking the high school exam. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)