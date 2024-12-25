Over 12,000 Palestinian Students Killed by Israeli Aggression since October 7, 2023

West Bank, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that 12,820 Palestinian students were killed, and 21,351 others were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression, on October 7, 2023, in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Palinfo reported.

The Ministry of Education explained, in a statement on Tuesday, that the number of casualties among students who have been killed and injured in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression has soared to more than 12,701 martyrs, and 20,702 injured, while 119 students were killed and 649 others injured, in addition to the arrest of 542 others in the West Bank.

The ministry reported that 619 teachers and administrators were martyred, and 3,831 others from the same category were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in addition to more than 158 workers who were arrested in the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, 171 government schools were severely damaged, 77 schools were completely destroyed, in addition to 191 schools were bombed and damaged, including 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the ministry added.

It also revealed that 20 higher education institutions were severely damaged, while 51 university buildings were completely destroyed, and 57 others were partially destroyed.

In the West Bank, 109 schools were damaged, and seven universities and colleges were subjected to repeated raids, vandalism and sabotage by Israel, according to the ministry.

It further explained that 788,000 students in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of the opportunity to attend schools and colleges since the beginning of the aggression, while most of the students suffer from psychological trauma and difficult health conditions. (T/RE1/P2)

