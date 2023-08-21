1.4 Million Palestinian Students Welcome New Academic Year

Ramallah, MINA – Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday officially opened the new 2023-2024 school year with the theme “Protecting Education.”

The opening ceremony took place at Deir Dibwan Industrial High School, in northeastern Ramallah.

The theme “Protecting Education” reflects the challenges facing Palestinian schools and students, including issues related to access to education, school infrastructure, and the impact of the political situation on learning. WAFA News Agency reported.

The event was attended by the Governors of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Leila Ghannam, and the Minister of Education, Marwan Awartani, along with other officials.

The Ministry of Education said in a press statement that more than 1.4 million students had enrolled in schools for the new school year. Of these students, 915,327 attend public schools, spread across 2,364 schools. In addition, 342,955 students attend schools managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which are distributed to 384 schools. Furthermore, 149,870 students attend private schools, which comprises a total of 487 schools.

The statement said the number of teachers had reached 77,234. Among them, 54,081 teachers will teach in state schools, 12,183 in UNRWA schools, and 10,970 in private schools.

Shtayyeh underlined the government’s commitment to provide quality education and ensure a safe learning environment and look after all students. (T/RE1/P2)

