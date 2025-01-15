12,329 Palestinian Students Martyred by Israel since October 7, 2023

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that 12,329 students were killed and 20,160 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Education explained in a statement on Tuesday that the number of students killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression reached more than 13,054, and those injured reached 21,320, while in the West Bank 123 students were killed and 671 others were injured, in addition to the arrest of 560 people.

It was indicated that 657 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,904 injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 165 were detained in the West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 324 government schools, universities and their buildings, and 65 affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and damaged in the Gaza Strip, 128 were completely destroyed, and 57 were partially destroyed, while 109 schools and 7 universities in the West Bank were raided and damaged.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that 788,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still unable to attend schools and colleges since the beginning of the aggression, while most of the students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.

The ministry pointed out that the repeated occupation attacks on the governorates of Jenin and Tulkarm have caused terror among students in their schools. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)