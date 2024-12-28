Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied Israeli claims on Friday of the presence of its fighters inside a hospital that was stormed by Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia on Friday, setting fire to large parts and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

The army claimed that the raid on the medical facility was aimed at targeting Hamas fighters inside the hospital.

“We categorically deny the presence of resistance fighters in the hospital, which is open to everyone, including international bodies and the UN,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group said Israel’s claims aim “to justify the heinous crimes committed by the occupation army by evacuating and burning all parts of the hospital as part of a genocide and forced displacement plan.”

Hamas urged the UN to form an investigative panel to probe Israel’s crimes in northern Gaza, “which witnessed a plan of annihilation and forced displacement.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)