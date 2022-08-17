Palestinian Prisoners Movement Prepares for Struggle Against Occupation Prisons Administration

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian prisoners’ movement in the occupation prisons decided to activate the prisoners’ higher emergency committee, in preparation for the resumption of their collective struggle steps at the beginning of next September, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The prisoners in the occupation prisons said that the activation of the emergency committee formed by all prisoners came after the Israeli prison administration retracted the “understandings” that had been previously agreed upon.

The prisoners went into the battle of (unity and freedom) inside the prisons of the occupation, which ended on March 25, 2022, after agreeing to end the abusive measures through which the Israeli prison administration sought to target the prisoners’ achievements.

The struggle steps at the time were based on disobedience and rebellion, according to a joint struggle program of all Palestinian prisoners inside the prisons.

The prisoners called on the Palestinian people to support them in their next steps.

In the coming days, the leadership of the Palestinian prisoner movement will announce expected escalation and struggle steps, in order to reject the escalation of violations against prisoners and the deteriorating living conditions in prisons. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)