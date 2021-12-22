Palestinian Prisoners Face Serious Health Condition in Israeli Prison

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian NGO warned of the deteriorating health condition of a Palestinian prisoner who went on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

Hisham Abu Hawwash, 40, has been on a hunger strike for 127 days to protest his detention without trial.

“Abu Hawwash faces a very serious health condition,” the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement on Tuesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Prison authorities refuse to transfer Palestinian prisoners from prison hospitals to civilian hospitals for treatment.

On Sunday, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to suspend Abu Hawwash’s administrative detention and transfer him to a civilian hospital.

Abu Hawwash, from the southern West Bank city of Dura, was detained by Israeli forces on October 27, 2020 and is being held in administrative detention.

The administrative detention policy allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to the NGO, there are about 4,650 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including at least 500 held without charge or trial. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)