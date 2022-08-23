Palestinian Prisoner Club: 4,500 Prisoners Refuse “Security Check” and Return Their Meals

Jerusalem, MINA – More than 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in all occupation prisons refrain from going out to the so-called “security check” as a step of rejecting the laws of the Israeli prisons administration, and they will return their meals.

These steps will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, and will end in a maximum of two weeks with a hunger strike, in which all Palestinian prisoners will participate.

The Palestinian Supreme Emergency Committee, which was formed by prisoners of all factions since the double assaults launched by the Israeli prison administration against them after the “Freedom Tunnel” operation last year, had decided to activate its role and resume its protest steps against the decisions of the occupation prisons administration.

These struggle steps increased after the prison administration repudiated the “understandings” that took place last March, and after it informed prisoners that it would begin imposing restrictions on life-imprisonment-sentenced prisoners through repeated transfers from the rooms, sections, and prisons in which they are held.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club indicated that this procedure essentially prompted the prisoners to resume their protest steps, as it aims to try to stabilize the prisoner, and this has its impacts on the their detention life, especially that the most effective prisoners are those with high sentences, including life sentences.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club explained that the goal of the prisoners’ steps is to push the Israeli prisons administration to reverse its aggressive procedures, and to emphasize prisoners’ demands that it has been procrastinating in implementing, which are related to improving their detention life.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club called for the support of the prisoners in their ongoing collective struggle against the administration of the occupation prisons.

According to official Palestinian sources, the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons is about 4550, including 31 female prisoners, 175 minors, and more than 700 administrative detainees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)