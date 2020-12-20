Palestinian President Calls for Oman and Qatar to Refuse Normalization with Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this week visited Qatar and Oman. It was allegedly in an effort to stop the wave of normalization with Israel. Thus was quoted from the Saudi Arabian news agency Elaph on Sunday.

On Monday, Abbas met the Emir of Qatar Shekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha while senior Palestinian official Jibril Rajoub visited Oman.

“They want to make sure that the two countries refuse to normalize relations with Israel,” a senior Palestinian official told Elaph.

Sheikh Tamim then tweeted and said he would continue to support Palestine.

“Qatar remains steadfast in supporting Palestine and all its people, to achieve peace as required by Arab countries, namely a two-state solution and international recognition,” he tweeted.

According to sources in Palestine, Abbas is now changing their foreign policy strategy. Instead of constantly criticizing the normalization process, Abbas is now actively conducting direct talks with a number of leaders of Arab countries to convince them to cancel the agreement or intention before the President of the United States is elected, Joe Biden, inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

Qatar and Israel have had an informal relationship for years. They act as mediators in the land, sea and air blockade of the Gaza Strip by sending $ 10 million in cash aid every month to local residents.

Qatar has also prevented any resistance against the Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Oman is said to be one of the countries in the Middle East that has become the target for normalizing relations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)