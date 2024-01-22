Saudi Arabia: There is No Normalization with Israel Without Palestine State

Davos – Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated that there will be no normalization of relations with Israel, without a path towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.

As reported by Al Arabiya, Monday, Prince Faisal in an interview with CNN, which was broadcast on Sunday local time, stated that official relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv would not be established before the Palestinian issue was resolved.

When asked whether that meant there would be no formal relations without a path to a credible and irreversible Palestinian state, Prince Faisal replied: “That’s the only way we can benefit from it.”

“So yes, because we need stability and only stability can be achieved through resolving the Palestinian problem,” he stressed.

Prince Faisal’s statement was part of an interview that was initially recorded on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum which was held last week in Davos, Switzerland, and was only broadcast on Sunday local time on CNN.

Prince Faisal, in the interview, also stated that de-escalating the conflict in the Gaza Strip and stopping civilian deaths were Saudi’s main focus.

“What we see is Israel destroying Gaza, the civilian population of Gaza. This is completely unnecessary, completely unacceptable and must stop,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)