Palestinian People’s Conference Abroad: Cancel Israeli Annexation Plan

Beirut, MINA – The Palestinian People’s Conference abroad on Monday launched a campaign to cancel Israel’s annexation plan.

The conference virtually was attended by various elements of the political elite, the media and parliament. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

Eng Hisham Abu Mahfouz, Deputy Secretary General of the People’s Conference for Palestine abroad, said that the occupation took advantage of regional and international conditions, which coincided with the Coronavirus pandemic, to implement its plans for Palestine in Jerusalem and Palestinian territories.

“Especially, the latter is the decision to annex parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, with the blessing of the United States,” Abu Mahfouz said.

He stressed the importance of confronting Israel by uniting the efforts of Palestine, Arabic and Islam, and all those who support Palestinian rights.

He reiterated the position of defending the occupied West Bank, as well as every inch of Palestine and Arab lands.

Abu Mahfouz also called for a clear Arab, Islamic and international position in rejecting the annexation plan.

He called on the Palestinian Authority to end the destructive Oslo agreement, stop security coordination with the occupation and obey the Palestinian people’s choice to oppose the occupation.

On the same occasion, political science professor, Abdul Sattar Qasim, stressed the need for a correct environment to overturn annexation decisions, it cannot be in the media alone.

He warned of some serious downturn in the Palestinian national culture, which led to the withdrawal of the Palestinian struggle.

He also said the need to foster independence in all fields, from villages to cities, to be able to manage the daily affairs and civil society.

“We should follow the policy of independence, in the face of tax cuts that are controlled by the occupation,” he said.

He added the need to increase the population in the Jordan Valley, to curb the ambition of occupation in the region, as well as provide financial assistance for farmers to develop the region.

He also urged more close reconciliation on the foundation of all elements of the struggle, including Hamas movement, Islamic Jihad, people’s resistance committee and others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)