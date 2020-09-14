Palestinian Islamic Movements Meet in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – Three factions of the Islamic freedom movements in Palestine, Hamas, Ansarullah and Islamic Jihad met in Lebanon on Sunday to discuss the coordination of struggle movements to face the post-normalization situation of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel.

Hamas, led by the Head of the Political Bureau Ismail Haniyah, Deputy Secretary General Ansarullah Maher Awaid, and the President of Islamic Jihad Sheikh Jamal Khattab stressed the importance of coordination for the interests and stability of the Palestinian people. Felesteen Online reported on Monday, September 14.

They also stated that the stability in Palestinian camps needs to continue to be considered as a right to live a decent life and defend their human and social rights until they return to the cities and villages where they have fled.

The meeting criticized the process of normalization with the occupation, describing it as incompatible with the aspirations of the Palestinian people and nation against the occupation.

“It also legitimizes usurping entities to seize more land and expand influence and hegemony over all Arab countries,” said a joint statement.

Haniyah visited Lebanon since September 1, attending a meeting of Palestinian factions which were held simultaneously in the cities of Ramallah and Beirut with the participation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the challenges of Palestinian issue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)