Palestinian Islamic Jihad Launch Rockets towards Ashkelon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army said on Friday that it had intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward nearby urban areas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli Army Radio said the army had intercepted two rockets fired from central Gaza toward Ashkelon, triggering air raid sirens in areas around the Palestinian enclave.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said in a brief statement that it had fired a salvo of rockets toward Ashkelon and settlements adjacent to Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said it had detected the firing of four rockets from Gaza, claiming to have intercepted two of them while two others fell in open areas.

This comes amid Israel’s ongoing and unrelenting genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

