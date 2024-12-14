Select Language

Latest
-418 min. agoIsraeli Forces Deliberately Target Medical Teams to Destroy Gaza Health System
-407 min. agoAnsarallah Announces New Operations in Solidarity with Gaza
-399 min. agoUN Rights Expert Slams Israel’s ‘Decades of Impunity'
-280 min. agoPalestinian Islamic Jihad Launch Rockets towards Ashkelon
-231 min. agoAl-Qassam Brigades Capture Three Israeli Drones in Gaza
Slideshow

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Launch Rockets towards Ashkelon

Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army said on Friday that it had intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward nearby urban areas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli Army Radio said the army had intercepted two rockets fired from central Gaza toward Ashkelon, triggering air raid sirens in areas around the Palestinian enclave.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said in a brief statement that it had fired a salvo of rockets toward Ashkelon and settlements adjacent to Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said it had detected the firing of four rockets from Gaza, claiming to have intercepted two of them while two others fell in open areas.

This comes amid Israel’s ongoing and unrelenting genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news