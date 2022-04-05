Palestinian Foreign Affairs: Bab Al-Amoud Faces the Fire of Judaization

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the operations of repression, intimidation and abuse practiced by the occupation forces, its police and its various agencies in a provocative manner against Palestinian citizens for the third day in a row in Jerusalem, especially in Bab al-Amud.

In a statement today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered that these measures are an integral part of the Israelization and Judaization of Jerusalem and the attempt to complete the imposition of Israeli control over it, especially over the will and steadfastness of Jerusalemites and the forms of their national and humanitarian presence in Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

The statement continued: “This time, the occupation’s aggression is focused on the Bab al-Amoud area with the aim of eliminating the Palestinian presence there on the path of changing its Palestinian-Arab landmarks and Judaizing it.”

The ministry confirmed that the occupying state is working around the clock to warm up the situation in the Holy City by bringing in more of its forces and elements of suppression, including extremist settlers, to fill the squares, squares, streets, towns and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, to chase and prosecute every Palestinian and impose more restrictions on the movement of Jerusalemites during the holy month. A programmed Israeli escalation campaign, punctuated by brutal repression and attacks on defenseless civilians while they were leaving Al-Aqsa Mosque after the end of Tarawih prayers.

The provocative incursion by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid into the Old City, the repeated arrest of the Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, the decision to renew the closure of 28 Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem, the installation of mobile centers for the occupation authorities near Bab al-Amud, and calls by settlers like Ben Gvir to shoot at Jerusalemites And others, confirm that the Israeli side has taken a prior decision to escalate to achieve Judaizing colonial goals against Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially the Judaization of Bab Al-Amud area.

The ministry held the Israeli government headed by extremist Naftali Bennett full and direct responsibility for the results and repercussions of its open war on Jerusalem and the Palestinian presence in it, warning countries not to be drawn into misleading Israeli propaganda that tries to hold the Palestinian side responsible for the tense situation in the holy city, and demands them to condemn the Israeli escalation decision and hold Israeli responsibility for its results and its effects on the conflict arena.

The ministry called on the US administration to quickly intervene and put pressure on the occupying power to stop its escalation and provocations to Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem, and to take the necessary measures to prevent the explosion before it is too late. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)