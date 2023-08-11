Human Rights Group: Israel Steps Up Efforts To Judaize Al-Quds

Ramallah, MINA – Israel has stepped up its Judaization plan in occupied Jerusalem’s Al-Quds through a new wave of arrests and forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes, according to a Palestinian human rights advocacy group.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Palestinian Center for Prisoners Studies (PCPS) said that the Tel Aviv regime has issued 877 expulsion orders against Palestinians living in Al-Quds since the beginning of this year.

Most of the Palestinians, who were ordered to leave their homes, live in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in the Old City of Al-Quds, added PCPS. Press TV reported.

The report said 2,000 Palestinians, including 465 minors and 58 women, have also been detained in Al-Quds in 2023 so far, noting that the number accounts for around 47 percent of the total arrests across the occupied territories.

Israeli courts issued more than 248 house arrest orders this year and 100 administrative detention orders, which allow the imprisonment of Palestinian convicts without trial or charge, according to the report.

Meanwhile, PCPS Director Riyad al-Ashqar said the regime’s forces are even detaining the sick, elderly and injured, and are pursuing a policy of “arresting detainees immediately after their release.”

The occupation authorities brutally raided Palestinian detention centers and confiscated their properties.

The report also said that Israel’s criminal acts in Al-Quds are aimed at exhausting Palestinians and preventing them from defending their city in the face of Israeli terrorism and attacks.

Al-Ashqar concluded, Israel’s move is a continuation of its campaign which directly targets the historical and religious status of occupied Al-Quds.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by the regime since the start of this year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)