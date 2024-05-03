MER-C Condemns Israel Regarding Findings of Mass Graves in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) strongly criticized Israel regarding the finding of mass graves at Nasser and Al Shifa Hospitals last week.

“We strongly condemn the perpetrators of the mass murder of hundreds of bodies found in the Nasser and Al Shifa Hospital complexes,” said the Chairman of the MER-C Presidum, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad on Thursday.

Sarbini also called for sending an international investigative team to investigate in more detail and bring the perpetrators to the International Court of Justice as was done with Serbian officials who carried out genocide in Bosnia.

At least, 310 bodies have been recovered from mass graves at the Nasser Hospital Complex after Israeli troops withdrew from the city on April 7 following a four-month ground offensive, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that among the bodies found were those of elderly people, women and injured victims, while others were found tied and stripped of their clothes.

Regarding these findings, the UN said it was concerned about possible war crimes committed by Israel against Gaza residents.

MER-C, since March 18 2024 has continued to send medical team assistance to the Gaza Strip, Palestine. MER-C has sent three teams to Gaza, with a total of 24 volunteers consisting of specialist doctors, general practitioners, nurses, and midwives.

Currently, the MER-C Medical Team is on duty at a number of hospitals that are still functioning in Rafah, South Gaza, namely An Najar Hospital, El Emirates Hospital and Tal Al Sultan Primary Health Care Center Clinic. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)