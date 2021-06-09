Opinion: Support for Israel Decreases in European Countries

Gaza, MINA – An opinion poll by the international research and analysis group “YouGov” revealed that the level of support for “Israel” in all European countries decreased by 14% after the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip, which left hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

According to MINA’s Correspondent in Gaza on Wednesday, the group explained that the popularity of “Israel” has declined significantly throughout Europe, since the last research conducted last February.

The poll showed that the British were the least supporters to the Israeli occupation, as support decreased from 14 points to 41 in the level of support and preference currently.

In addition, only 13% of the British Labor Party members viewed Israel positively, while 68% viewed it negatively. On the other hand, 53% of Conservative Party voters viewed Israel negatively, while 29% positively.

According to the poll, France ranks the second among European countries in terms of the low level of support for “Israel” after the Israeli aggression on Gaza, as it decreased from the point 13 to 36. Sweden also witnessed the least decline in support at 17 points.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza and Palestinian territories left more than 292 martyrs, including 69 children, 40 women, 17 elderly, and more than 8900 injured, in addition to massive destruction. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)