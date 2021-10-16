EU Cannot Remain Silent about Demolition of Palestinian Homes

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Parliament member for the “Sinn Féin” party, Chris McManus, said on Friday that the European Union cannot continue to remain silent over the demolition of Palestinian properties and the construction of new settlement units.

McManus added, in a press statement, that the Israeli authorities demolished and confiscated, between January and August of this year, about 118 Palestinian-owned buildings throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an increase of 38% compared to the same period in 2020, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

“The demolitions have resulted in the displacement of 191 Palestinian citizens, including 116 children. It also included public buildings, leaving more than 1,400 people without access to services,” he added.

McManus stated, “the Israeli authorities are trying to hide behind the fact that the buildings did not have a permit, but they are ignoring the suggestion that they only have the authority to grant this permission and choose not to do so, leaving Palestinians with no choice. This is ethnic cleansing at its basic level.”

He called on EU leaders to stand with the Palestinians and said, “Shockingly, the EU seeks to continue business as usual with Israel, ignoring the fact that it demolishes at least 15 buildings every month whose construction is funded with EU money.”

He stressed, “Israel’s actions are aimed at making the two-state solution impractical, because it is planting settlers in the area that is part of the internationally recognized Palestinian state.”

He demanded a halt to all Israeli demolitions of Palestinian houses, and ordered the settlers to leave the Palestinian lands they illegally occupied in the West Bank.

“It is time for the EU to stand up to Israel”, McManus said. “The EU must live up to its rhetoric, standing up for human rights and peace.”

MP McManus had met this morning with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland Gilan Wahba, in which he stressed the depth of bilateral relations, especially in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people through the European Union.

He confirmed his reject to pressures exerted by the occupation to reserve aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and linking it to conditions related to amending the Palestinian curriculum. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)