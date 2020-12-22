Turkey’s President Erdogan to Visit Indonesa in 2021

Jakarta, MINA – The meeting between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Jakarta on Tuesday discussed various matters, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s planned state visit to Indonesia in 2021.

“This is President Erdogan’s return visit to President Jokowi’s visit to Ankara in 2017,” said Retno in a joint press conference from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office, Central Jakarta.

The visit, continued Retno, would mark the improvement of Indonesia-Turkey relations to a new order.

“During the visit, we are currently exploring the formation of a High-Level Strategic Council,” added the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The council will become a forum for the leaders of the two countries to discuss regularly various bilateral, regional, and multilateral strategic issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, regarding bilateral cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue the Indonesia-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IT – CEPA) negotiations, with the hope that it will be completed in 2021.

According to Retno, IT-CEPA has the potential to increase bilateral trade between Indonesia and Turkey.

“This will also demonstrate our commitment to an open, fair, and free multilateral trading system; and joint efforts to support post-pandemic economic recovery, “he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)