Indonesian and Turkish Warships Hold Joint Exercises in the Mediterranean Sea

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – The Indonesian warship (KRI) Sultan Iskandar Muda-367 who is the member of the UN Peacekeeping Task Force in Lebanon conducted a joint exercise with the Turkish warship TCG Yavuz F-240.

Commander of KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda-367 Marine Lieutenant Colonel (F) Abdul Haris said this joint exercise was to honor the crew of the Turkish ship which had ended the UN Peace mission in Lebanon.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Wednesday, the two warships carried out a series of mailbag transfer exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Lebanon on Tuesday.

Abdul Haris said that the mailbag transfer was part of a training exercise at sea with the aim of providing additional logistics to ships in need.

Towards the end of the exercise, Abdul Haris gave a plaque as a memento and a symbol of farewell to TCG Commander Yavuz.

He also stated that the closeness of the crew of the two ships was like brothers.

“Fair wind following the seas, pacis nautae,” explained Abdul Haris to the crew of the TCG Yavuz in an official statement from the TNI.

The salute from KRI was returned with a jet of water as a symbol of farewell. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)