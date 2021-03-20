Turkey Regrets Indonesian Team Forced to Withdraw From All England

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Badminton Federation (TBF) gave moral support to the Indonesian Badminton National Team which was forced to withdraw from the Yonex All England Open 2021 tournament in Birmingham, England.

The chairman of TBF Murat Özmekik expressed his deep regret for the implementation of forced self-isolation for 10 days for the Indonesian Team, even though the Team had already undergone two Covid-19 vaccines before leaving and the swab test was negative.

“We can very well understand the disappointment of the players and their supporters around the world. We hope that a similar situation does not happen again in the future, ”said Murat Özmekik in a statement delivered directly to the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhamad Iqbal and the Chairman of PBSI Agung Firman, as quotwd from Anadolu Agency.

On the same boat as Indonesia, the single player Turkish woman Neslihan Yigit is also subject to the same obligation to undergo independent isolation for 10 days after supporters of the National Team accused the committee of discrimination.

However, TBF in particular still expressed its regret for what happened to the Indonesian National Team.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhamad Iqbal said the Chairman of the TBF expressed his support for the National Team in writing or directly.

“Turkey has made Indonesia their badminton mecca. According to them, the All England class tournament loses its importance without the presence of a team like the Indonesian national team, ”said Lalu Muhamad Iqbal explaining his communication with the Chairman of the Turkish Badminton Federation.

Previously, based on information through the official BWF social media account, a number of athletes from Indonesia could not continue their matches in the Yonex All England Open 2021 competition.

It was done because the British health authority (NHS) asked Indonesian athletes to isolate for 10 days after being on a plane with a positive passenger of Covid-19. (T/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)