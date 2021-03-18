Foreign Minister Asks There No Discrimination Against Indonesian Team’s All England

London, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi asked the Indonesian Embassy in London to ensure that there was no discrimination against Indonesian badminton athletes in the 2021 All England tournament.

The directive came after the Indonesian badminton team was forced to withdraw from the tournament because the team was one plane with another passenger who had been declared indicated as Covid-19 on the Istanbul-Birmingham flight.

“The Foreign Minister has given directions to ensure that there is no discrimination and unfair treatment of the participation of Indonesian badminton athletes in the All England tournament,” said the press statement of the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in London on Thursday.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Britain Desra Percaya then made direct contact with the British Ambassador in Jakarta Owen Jenkin.

He requested that Jenkins intervene to the British health authorities, the National Health Service (NHS).

“To be able to ascertain the reasons and narrative of the obligation to be self-isolating for 10 days and there is no discrimination and unfair treatment of Indonesian athletes,” said Ambassador Desra.

Desra also asked Jenkins to contact the NHS so that the option might be taken to allow Indonesian athletes to continue competing in All England.

“This morning, the Indonesian Embassy will make a direct approach to the British authorities,” he said.

The British government is still enforcing lockdowns throughout the country.

The All England Tournament is held in a special, strict and closed manner without spectators. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)