Indonesian Badminton Legend, Markis Kido Passes Away

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian badminton legend who won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Markis Kido passed away.

The news of the death of the men’s doubles athlete who was paired with Hendra Setiawan was reported by the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) through its Twitter account @INABadminton on Monday night.

Markis Kido, who was 36 years old, died of a suspected heart attack.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. One of Indonesia’s badminton heroes has passed away, the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold winner, Markis Kido.

May the deceased find the best place by His side and the bereaved family be given fortitude. Goodbye Kido!” wrote Badminton Indonesia’s statement via Twitter.

The news was also conveyed by a former PBSI publicist, Yuni Kartika via telephone to the media.

“Yes Markis Kido has passed away, it looks like he is playing together. I don’t know the exact disease,” she said.

Yuni said Markis Kido passed away while playing badminton in Tangerang.

Markis Kido once donated a gold medal for Indonesia at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. At that time, Markis Kido was paired with Hendra Setiawan.

In addition, in 2007 Markis won the BWF World Championship in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. He also contributed a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Markis started his professional career in 2005 and is partnered with Hendra Setiawan. His duet with Hendra has resulted in many titles including 7 SEA Games gold medals.

The Markis Kido brothers, including the younger sister of the women’s player Pia Zubaedah from West Sumatra, are one of a family group that was once a national elite player. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)