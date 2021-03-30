Indonesia Asks US to Guarantee It’s Citizens from Racial Attacks

Washington DC, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested special and serious attention from the United States (US) Government to ensure the safety and security of Indonesian citizens in the country from racial attacks.

It was conveyed by the Coordinator of Protocol and Consular Functions of the Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC, Gustaav Ferdinandus in connection with the recent widespread issue of racially motivated violence.

“The Indonesian Embassy has also prepared guidelines for the Indonesian people in responding to the latest developments in the security situation in the US. In addition, the Indonesian Representatives in the US, both the Indonesian Embassy and the Consulate General have a hotline that can be contacted by the Indonesian public at any time, 7 days 24 hours, “added Gustaav, as quoted from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website on Monday.

Previously, two Indonesian teenage girls in the US said they were attacked by four unidentified teenage girls at the Septa City Hall station, Philadelphia on Friday.

As quoted from NBC Philadelphia, the two girls believed that the attack was racially motivated against Asian descent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)