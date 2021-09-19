Indonesia Agrees to Buy British Warship License Design

London, MINA – Indonesia agrees to purchase a license design for the Arrowhead-140 frigate warship from Britain.

The agreement resulted in the signing of a cooperation agreement between Indonesian shipping industry company PT PAL and British company Babcock witnessed by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and British Defense Minister Hon Ben Wallace on Thursday in London, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

In Babcock’s official statement, PT PAL will be able to produce two Arrowhead-140 frigates in Indonesia with domestic workers.

With Babcock’s support, PAL will design the necessary modifications to configure the Arrowhead-140 according to Indonesian needs

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Arrowhead-140’s design had been tested in a wide variety of operations.

Based on an official statement from the British Embassy, ​​this cooperation will benefit the Indonesian workforce and the economy as well as regional security.

These modern warships will enable Indonesia to protect and defend its territorial waters and national infrastructure.

The two navies will have the same ship to facilitate training and communication.

British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said having the same new ship was a step that should have been taken.

“We know that for the sake of our continued peace, security and trade, we need to defend some of the oldest sections of international law including the freedom of the sea and freedom of navigation,” Owen said.

“To do that properly, we need to be equipped with good equipment. I’m really looking forward to seeing our Indonesian counterparts build these ships at the Surabaya dock,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)